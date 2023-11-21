Suchwita Ep 22 Highlights: BTS' SUGA makes Uhm Jung Hwa's heart flutter, talks concerts, music plans and more

BTS' SUGA's show Suchwita dropped the latest episode featuring the legendary artist Uhm Jung Hwa. SUGA and Uhn Jung Hwa discussed about possibilities of future concerts, the music industry and breaking conventions. The two shared a comfortable air between them as they laughed together several times. Here are the highlights from Suchwita episode 22.

BTS' SUGA makes Uhm Jung Hwa's heart skip a beat

In the recent episode of Suchwita, BTS member SUGA suggested that when Uhm Jung Hwa holds a concert, she will invite him and he will attend. This fluttered the veteran singer and actor's heart as she got excited at the prospect of the idol and producer watching her perform. She admitted that the thought of it got her nervous and her heart pounding. Uhm Jung Hwa took his words as a promise and got thrilled as SUGA stated that he will attend her show.

Uhm Jung Hwa regrets not appearing on We Got Married with Bang PD

In a hilarious exchange, Uhm Jung Hwa talked about the time she had the offer to be a part of the pretend marriage reality show We Got Married to Bang Si Hyuk. The HYBE chairman had expressed his wish to be a part of the show with her but due to her prior commitments, the concept could not come to fruition. She jokingly added that she regrets not having taken up the opportunity and had she agreed to it back then, she could've been a part of HYBE. SUGA and Uhm Jung Hwa shared a laugh at this conversation as the idol frantically pretended to cough out of nervousness.

Doctor Cha actor expresses wish to collaborate with SUGA

When SUGA asked her which producer or songwriter she would want to work with next, Uhm Jung Hwa confessed her wish to work with the idol. SUGA also admitted that her career which spans for two decades is an inspiration for him.

SUGA and Uhm Jung Hwa discuss stereotypes and conventions in entertainment industry

SUGA and Uhm Jung Hwa talked about more serious topics when they discussed the discrimination actors and musicians have to face amongst their own peers. SUGA mentioned how falsetto singers were not seen as 'real singers' and how he himself was conflicted being a rapper and a producer. Uhm Jung Hwa also added and explained how things were difficult for her as she was both an actor and a singer but could not get recognition for both by people in the industry.

