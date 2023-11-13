Suchwita Ep 22 teaser: Uhm Jung Hwa wishes to collaborate with BTS' SUGA, recalls connection to Bang PD

BTS’ SUGA’s Suchwita is a YouTube show in which the idol gets into a conversation with a celebrity guest and they share a drink together. The teaser released on November 13 revealed that veteran singer Uhm Jung Hwa would be the special guest featured in the next episode.

Uhm Jung Hwa to make an appearance on Suchwita

On November 13, the teaser for Suchwita episode 22 was released. The teaser revealed that Uhm Jung Hwa would be the guest who would be starring in the episode. In the teaser, SUGA and Uhm Jung Hwa are seen having a good time and laughing around. The veteran artist mentioned how SUGA was born in 1993 which is the same year that she made her debut. Despite the age difference, the two seemed comfortable as they joked with each other.

When BTS member SUGA asked her which producer or songwriter she would want to work with next, Uhm Jung Hwa confessed her wish to work with the idol. SUGA has received praise for producing various songs, his most famous one being IU's Eight. SUGA also admitted that her career which spans for two decades is an inspiration for him.

In a hilarious exchange, Uhm Jung Hwa talked about the time she had the offer to be a part of the pretend marriage reality show We Got Married to Bang Si Hyuk. She jokingly added that she regrets not having taken up the opportunity and had she agreed to it back then, she could've been a part of HYBE.

More about Uhm Jung Hwa

Uhm Jung Hwa is one of the most renowned celebrities of South Korea and her career has also given her the title of Korean Madonna. She debuted as a choir member in 1989. In 1993, she finally starred in her first movie On a Windy Day, We Must Go to Apgujeong and released her first studio album Sorrowful Secret.

Her latest appearances were in the hit dramas Our Blues and Dcotor Cha. She has also been a part of Refund Sisters along with MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Jessie and Lee Hyori. Her most recent musical release was in 2020 with the single Hop In featuring Hwasa and DPR Live.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook achieves record-breaking U.S. sales week for a K-pop soloist as GOLDEN debuts on Billboard 200