Suchwita Ep 23 Highlights: BTS' SUGA and Kim Nam Gil discuss friendship with Jin, traumas and more

BTS' SUGA's show Suchwita dropped the latest episode featuring actor Kim Nam Gil. The artists discussed their work, friendship with fellow BTS member Jin, difficulties of being a musician and actor and many more. Kim Nam Gil is a popular South Korean actor who made his debut in 1991 with the drama series School 1. He is known for his roles in The Fiery Priest, The Song of Bandits, Through the Darkness, Queen Seondeok and more.

BTS' SUGA and Kim Nam Gil discuss their friendship with Jin

Kim Nam Gil and BTS' Jin are known to be close. The actor revealed that after he bought whisky for SUGA, he called Jin up and asked him what the rapper would like. To this, BTS' eldest hilariously replied with, 'He likes basketball'. Kim Nam Gil further explained to him that he was asking about SUGA's preferences to give him a gift. Jin confessed to him that even he isn't sure what SUGA likes.

SUGA and Kim Nam Gil's childhood accidents lead to traumas

On the show, Kim Nam Gil revealed that after he got into a car accident, he was in the hospital for six months. He continued and expressed that since then he has had a difficult time learning the dialogues. SUGA also went through an accident when he was 20 and has a hard time learning the lyrics. His heartbeat increases when there are no teleprompters.

Advertisement

SUGA and Kim Nam Gil talk about difficulties of their professions

Kim Nam Gil explained that after filming, a production might take years to release and that trends and mindsets change over a long time. He furthered that these days it is even more difficult to keep up with the trends as they change frequently. He also expressed how he feels that being a musician is difficult as they have to perform live and don't have scope for many errors. On the other hand, when it comes to acting, there is editing and retakes.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Suchwita Ep 23 teaser OUT: BTS' SUGA, Kim Nam Gil share heartwarming and hilarious life moments in candid talk