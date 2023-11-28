Suchwita Ep 23 teaser OUT: BTS' SUGA, Kim Nam Gil share heartwarming and hilarious life moments in candid talk

BTS' SUGA hosts Suchwita, a YouTube show where he engages in heartfelt conversations with celebrity guests over drinks. In the recently released teaser on November 27, actor Kim Nam Gil joins as a guest. The episode showcases SUGA and Kim Nam Gil sharing candid jokes and delving into sincere discussions about life's challenges.

Kim Nam Gil on SUGA’s Suchwita

In the newest teaser, actor Kim Nam Gil joins BTS' SUGA for a sincere discussion about life. The released teaser shows both Kim Nam Gil and SUGA reflecting on the challenges they've encountered and conquered.

The teaser for episode 23 of Suchwita kicks off with SUGA warmly welcoming his guest, introducing him as a close friend of fellow member Jin. SUGA acknowledges that their meeting may seem unexpected, but thanks to their shared connection with Jin, they'll have the chance to get acquainted on the show.

The duo explored Kim Nam Gil's history, specifically a significant car accident that led to his hospitalization during a crucial period in his career. Despite the seriousness of the situation, Kim Nam Gil displayed his sense of humor by making a lighthearted remark about the aftermath: "Since then, memorizing lines has been hard for me." This elicited laughter from both the actor and SUGA. In a humorous exchange, SUGA shared his own experience with an accident, mentioning the difficulty he faced later in learning lyrics, making everyone burst out in laughter.

They also delved into Kim Nam Gil's film The Pirates and touched on his role. They later also discussed the Island actor as the CEO of his agency. Kim Nam Gil expressed his belief that, as a CEO, he should live not just for himself but for others as well. In a lighthearted moment, SUGA playfully asked Nam Gil's staff if he was a sweet CEO, prompting laughter once again. The banter continued as the jokes kept flowing throughout their conversation.

Watch the teaser here!

More about Kim Nam Gil

Kim Nam Gil is a versatile South Korean artist, excelling as an actor, producer, director, singer, and philanthropist. He has gained recognition for his notable performances in various genres, including leading roles in the period drama Portrait of a Beauty (2008), the adventure film The Pirates (2014), the disaster blockbuster Pandora (2016), the crime thriller Memoir of a Murderer released in 2017, and the crime-comedy television drama The Fiery Priest (2019). His breakthrough role came as the character Bidam in the acclaimed television period drama Queen Seondeok in 2009.

In addition to his accomplishments in the entertainment industry, Kim Nam Gil is the founder and CEO of the non-profit organization Gilstory. Gilstory is dedicated to the preservation of cultural heritage, the promotion of the arts, and the raising of special-purpose relief funds. Recognizing his influence, Forbes ranked Kim Nam Gil 17th in the list of the top 40 most powerful stars in Korea for the year 2020. On February 3, 2021, he further expanded his influence by launching Gilstory ENT, a comprehensive entertainment company, in collaboration with Han Jae Deok, the head of the film production company Sanai Pictures.

Episode 23 of Suchwita will air on December 4th at 10 p.m. KST and 6:30 p.m. IST.

