Suchwita EP 24 highlights: BTS' SUGA and IU discuss upcoming album and tour, music and more

BTS' SUGA and IU talked about the singer's upcoming album and tour plans in 2024 in episode 24 of Suchwita. The two artists have previously collaborated for IU's song Eight and SUGA's song People Pt. 2. They also shared their experience working with each other. IU also discussed her plans of her upcoming album and tour in 2024.

On Suchwita's episode 24, IU discussed about her upcoming album which is scheduled to release in 2024 with BTS member SUGA. The singer informed that the project would be a mini album and include five to six songs. She also gave details about the tour that she wants to do in 2024. IU elaborated that she wants to hold an international tour and visit places she hasn't been before and cities that she likes. It was also announced earlier in December that V would appearing in the music video of from IU's album.

IU's special bond with fans

IU disclosed how her concert usually goes with fans. For the last leg of the concert, IU wears a fancy gown and finishes her performance. Though the concert comes to an end, IU comes back on stage in her casual clothes and has fun with the fans. While on the other hand, SUGA revealed that his concert ends as he walks out the door but the band plays for another 20 minutes.

Veteran singer Yang Hee Eun's advice to IU

IU revealed that singer Yang Hee Eun had given her a piece of life advice. The veteran singer had told IU to not trust her vocals completely. This made IU realize that she had been using some vocal skills and tricks which may not be very good for her health in the longer run. She also felt that she had been using more of her techniques and skills when it came to singing rather than her emotions.

