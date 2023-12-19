Suchwita Ep 24 teaser OUT: BTS' SUGA and IU engage in friendly banter as '93 liner besties

SUGA's YouTube series, Suchwita, teased its 24th episode, introducing a captivating guest: IU, the renowned soloist and fellow '93 liner alongside SUGA from BTS.

SUGA’s guest for episode 24 of Suchwita is IU

Episode 24 of SUGA's show, Suchwita, welcomes IU as a special guest, sparking cheerful banter between the '93 liner pals. The playful teaser showcased their easy camaraderie, with SUGA teasing IU about not being invited to her concert despite their collaborations on songs like Eight and People Pt 2. IU quips back, jokingly suggesting this banter might continue into their 40s.

Their lighthearted conversation also involved mutual appreciation for their fans' melodious covers of their songs. Playfully, they proposed a potential competition between their fandoms. Sharing a moment over a glass of Misugaru, they exchanged compliments, with IU lauding SUGA's production skills and SUGA praising IU's impressive live vocals.

The dynamic duo's interaction delighted fans, offering a glimpse into their genuine friendship and shared musical journey. Their witty exchanges, combined with mutual admiration, showcased the depth of their connection beyond their artistic collaborations, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the full episode's release.

Watch the teaser for episode 24 of Suchwita featuring IU, here:

Upcoming MV from IU and BTS' V hailed as more than a music video

The upcoming collaborative music video of IU and BTS' V has caused a stir online, garnering attention well ahead of its release. Described as more than a standard music video by W Korea, it's hailed as a cinematic marvel, aiming to transcend the norm of visual accompaniments to music.

Advertisement

Esteemed director Um Tae Hwa, known for his artistic prowess, leads this highly anticipated project, marking his second collaboration with IU after their work for her 10th-anniversary concert in 2018.

Their initial connection stemmed from IU's admiration for Um Tae Hwa's short film Forest (2012), laying the groundwork for their creative partnership. This release holds special significance for IU, marking her first comeback in over two years since Pieces in 2021. Fans eagerly await the duo's on-screen chemistry, anticipating a captivating fusion of music and visuals.

Furthermore, reports indicate the filming's completion before V's military enlistment, adding emotional depth to this collaboration. The buzz surrounding the music video continues to escalate, raising expectations for an innovative and artistically driven production that defies conventional norms.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: IU's comeback MV starring BTS' V dubbed as 'movie, not music video' earning praise ahead of release; Details