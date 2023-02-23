Suchwita Ep 5 Highlights: BTS’ SUGA, Epik High’s Tablo talk remastering Eternal Sunshine, teases next guest

The connection between BTS ’ SUGA, RM, and the hip-hop trio Epik High has been a story for the books. How fun would it be to have the artist who was your inspiration turn into a dear mate you work with and share your worries with? SUGA and RM have had this wonderful opportunity to become the ultimate successful fans, HIGH SKOOL, of Epik High, a fact the BTS member and the frontman of the latter group, Tablo touched on in the latest episode of ‘ Suchwita ’.

On the world stage, SUGA is the star producer, rapper and member of the super famous boy group BTS from South Korea, however, in the seclusion of his room he is just Min Yoongi, a fan of Epik High’s ‘Fly’ who carries many burdens and decides to listen to his favourite music to heal him. Tablo thanked SUGA for coming back to them whenever he needs and did not forget to mention how BTS’ music is exactly that to so many fans in today’s time. To this, the younger star promptly adds how he and fellow member RM thought ‘Epik High made our team’. Though a mere shared interest of the two BTS members at the start, the weight and importance of this statement are not lost on the viewers.

SUGA and Tablo about their music

The two continued to talk about music with ‘Strawberry’ as Epik High’s latest release and how the BTS ARMY flooded Tablo’s social media with photos of the BTS members eating and coincidentally promoting the trio’s release. SUGA revealed the reason being Jin’s uncle owns a strawberry farm and sent over fresh produce for them to enjoy.

The two further recall how SUGA’s signature sound, a whisper of his name has vanished over time but how in the past when the BTS member worked on Epik High’s second mini-album ‘Sleepless in __________’ and helped create ‘Eternal Sunshine’, forgot to add the sound and they had to remaster the song which the seniors gladly agreed to. Their conversation came to an end with a laugh between Haru’s Dad (Tablo’s daughter’s name is Haru) and the true HIGH SKOOL.