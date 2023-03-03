Suchwita Ep 6 with Lee Sung Min: SUGA says dad wants him to marry; Reveals favourite BTS song he’s written

‘Reborn Rich’ actor Lee Sung Min has been known for his memorable supportive roles that have always managed to leave an impact on the viewers’ minds. He may not be the protagonist or the antagonist in the projects he’s worked on but his characters have been impressionable nonetheless. The 54 year old swung by BTS’ SUGA’s talk show ‘Suchwita’ which has become the new hot place to be for all promotions and fun interactions. Here’s what went down in episode 6.

The Daegu boys

Both, SUGA and Lee Sung Min hail from the city of Daegu which has brought them their respective dreams of music and acting. Building a rapport over their similarities, the two stars spoke about how they hung around the same places for years not knowing that one day they would cross paths in the entertainment industry like this. Their hardships also materialised into success over time, but the two carry the after-effects of being unable to rest comfortably and always finding their way back to work.

SUGA and Lee Sung Min like each other's work

Both seemed to be fans of each other’s work as Min Yoongi raved about the many projects he has seen over time of his sunbaenim, admiring his efforts and praising his skills. His recent appearance on the JTBC drama ‘Reborn Rich’, Jin Yang Cheol, became a hit not only with the older generation but also with the younger ones including SUGA who revealed how he watched the drama ongoing and gathered with his friends to tune into the last episode. On the other hand, Lee Sung Min spoke about the charm of BTS that has spread over the world, including himself who has found a liking to some of the songs from the group, ‘FIRE’, being his favourite and its Korean name ‘불타오르네’ becoming a catchphrase for his latest movie.

SUGA’s favourite BTS song

On asking Lee Sung Min his favourite character he’s ever played, although wary of the directors who may watch the program, SUGA in turn received a question about his favourite song. While the star said that he does not really have one that he has the most affection for but rather one that he keeps going back to. Released in 2014, SUGA says ‘Tomorrow’ has been one of the best he’s written so far, having worked on it during his high school days.

SUGA’s father making plans for his marriage

As the BTS member asked Lee Sung Min about his dream, he is told that as a person himself, all of the dreams the actor had, have been fulfilled so what he wishes, for now, is the future of his family. For his daughter to grow up well and marry a good man. On this, a shy SUGA replied how his own father keeps asking him when he’s going to get married.

