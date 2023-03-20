Suchwita Ep 7 Teaser: BTS’ Jimin joins SUGA for uncontrolled laughter and FACE promotion

‘Suchwita- Time to drink with SUGA’, is the drinking chat show hosted by BTS member SUGA which has become a popular YouTube variety program. The show has dropped the teaser for its latest episode, starring none other than fellow member Jimin as the upcoming guest.

Popularly known by their ship nickname YoonMin, member SUGA and Jimin have always boasted a cat and chick relationship, much like their representative emojis, almost being called as an ‘old married couple’ in the group. Their bickering is some of the favourite of the fans who note just how caring they are towards each other. The same teasing and nurturing is seen in the latest teaser for ‘Suchwita’ episode 7 where Jimin will appear to promote his upcoming debut solo album ‘FACE’.

The teaser shows the two cracking jokes on end, making each other laugh, ending up feeling hot with all the drinking and chatting they do, leading them to take off their overshirts to be comfortable and making the fans laugh at their ‘old couple’ vibe. They keep thanking each other for their work in BTS so far with Jimin premising his kind words of how the three in rap line helped them reach they are. SUGA’s counter with the four in vocal line shining through and other three offering support is quick to follow, earning an ‘aww’ from the viewers. The older member can be seen expressing his pride in the younger one, as he is set to take on his own path with a solo debut soon.

Member Jimin of BTS will be the fourth from the group to embark on his individual career following members J-Hope, Jin, and RM, releasing his album ‘FACE’ on March 24. He has already dropped the pre-release single ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’ on March 17, earning a massive positive response with many records broken by the singer. The album along with its lead track ‘Like Crazy’ are set to release on March 24 followed by a lot of promotions including music show appearances by the star and guesting on SUGA’s ‘Suchwita’.

