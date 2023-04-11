Suchwita Ep 8 Highlights: SUGA talks TXT being compared to BTS; Yeonjun, Taehyun reveal first impression

‘Good Boy Gone Bed’, much opposite to TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s track ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ is what pulled us into watching this episode of SUGA’s ‘Suchwita’. Of course, like always we were keen about yet another guest’s chemistry with the BTS member being revealed to the world however, Yeonjun and Taehyun constantly teased about the former one getting drunk to the point of forgetting the last bit and not shooting a closing clip, are what made us more excited than ever. Fans teased him and the K-pop star obliged, adorable as always. Here are our favourite moments from today’s episode.

TXT and BTS

SUGA started off the episode talking about the younger group’s sales and success, with the then-upcoming tour as well as how he feels proud of the five talented boys who he had seen for a long time. However, he soon moved to talk about the pressure that has always been put on TOMORROW X TOGETHER for being the next group after BTS from their agency. Though the quintet has now achieved success, their early days were filled with comparison to the seniors which was a difficult setting for the boys who only wished for their success and worked hard towards it.

Yeonjun and Taehyun’s first impression of SUGA

Now that the members of the two groups know each other well, they speak frequently and connect over the similarities but having first met years ago, when BTS was in its early days of global fame and TOMORROW X TOGETHER only in its inception stage, the two young boys may have had a tough time interacting with the older group member. Speaking honestly, Yeonjun and Taehyun revealed that SUGA came off as if he was in a bad mood or mad about something, but to the BTS member’s defence, he said he only looked like that. Since then, however, the five-member group has warmed up to the ‘Daechwita’ singer thanks to him buying them fried chicken randomly one day and other acts of kindness.

Legendary trainees of BIGHIT MUSIC

As Taehyun reminisced about Yeonjun making everyone see his first rank in both singing and dancing areas, SUGA recalled being a similar legendary trainee himself alongside RM and Supreme Boi. He hilariously mentioned them being the worst three on the list but never getting kicked off the team or the company. While one of them has become another member of BTS, the other has accompanied the group on the journey as a star producer.

