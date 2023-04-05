Suchwita Ep 8 Teaser: TXT’s Yeonjun and Taehyun engage in a battle of compliments with BTS’ SUGA

BTS member SUGA’s upcoming episode of his drinking talk show named ‘Suchwita’ has the fans spellbound even before its release thanks to the guests. TOMORROW X TOGETHER members and SUGA’s hoobaes, the BTS labelmates- Yeonjun and Taehyun have been revealed to star in episode 8.

TXT on Suchwita

The teaser starring Yeonjun and Taehyun shows SUGA starting off with the grand announcement that the guests who people have been waiting on for a long time are finally here. He expresses happiness over the success of the group’s latest release which ranked No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart that measures the best-selling albums in the US for a said week. Their first cheers on camera are also off to an iconic push with the three calling out for ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’, the group’s hit release from May 2022.

Check out the teaser below.

Yeonjun and Taehyun with SUGA

Member Taehyun, known for his sharp visuals and fantastic vocals talks about being junior to BTS that would make them proud. Yeonjun, the group’s all-rounder can be heard crediting his intuitions about hitting it big. The two hoobaes go on to praise SUGA for being a trustworthy and kind senior to them, thanking him for caring about them more than any other sunbae. The praise train continues with the younger ones wanting to become like the older one. In the end, the artists shout it out to their fans who they place at the centre of their success and purpose, MOA and the BTS ARMY. The teaser closes off with Yeonjun’s impromptu aegyo and SUGA’s honey-filled eyes doting on him.

SUGA’s ‘Suchwita’ has become a hot place for artists to gather for a fun chat with the BTS member as well as promote their content. The last guest was member Jimin who further impressed everyone with the chemistry he shared with the ‘Daechwita’ singer. Furthermore, SUGA seemed to be convicing Jimin to make a guest appearance during his tour at one of his concerts slated take place across the USA and Asia with more show being expected to be added.

