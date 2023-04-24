Suchwita Ep 9 Hightlights: SUGA expresses talks to RM about vacation with BTS, inspiration from Harry Styles

BTS’ RM decided to turn the tables and make the older members’ space his own as he grabbed the host spot at this week’s episode of ‘Suchwita’, making it 'R-Chwita'. Meanwhile, SUGA who is originally the man behind the camera, doing all the leg work was interviewed by his bandmate as he appeared as Agust D, his free and honest alias. Here are our favourite bits from the show.

SUGA’s wish to travel with BTS

As RM began joking with his close friend who he in fact even called his longtime girlfriend, making fans hysterical, he asked SUGA about the inspiration the BTS member received after going around the world with his thoughts and his equipment. Talking about one day wanting to do the same with the other members of BTS, SUGA expressed his wishes to write an album and be able to have fun if they’re unable to, allowing for endless possibilities.

Receiving ideas from Harry Styles' concert

The two BTS members further spoke about SUGA’s tour and how he has, in a way, taking the fall for the group by being the first member to go on a solo tour and how his experiences will help others in the future. RM spoke about SUGA, V and Jungkook attending the Harry Styles concert in Seoul, South Korea where the ‘Daechwita’ singer received ideas from the British singer who had his own way of conducting successful shows.

Jungkook’s pop star status and Jimin’s revealing steps

While speaking about chapter 2 of BTS’ career, RM recalled how seeing things like Jungkook’s Calvin Klein campaign where the 25 year old star showed some skin and the fans began admiring this new side of the group. SUGA further mentioned Jimin whose clothes would always sway while dancing just as well as his hair which would fly with every move. The two older members began poking fun at the younger ones, keeping the fans entertained as always.

RM’s endeavour of hosting ‘Suchwita’ and turning it into ‘R-Chwita’ while getting adorably annoyed by SUGA trying to act cute and be in line with K-pop’s fourth generation was another deep insight into the friendship shared between the two members of BTS.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA invites fans to date night at first ever solo fan meeting D-DAY: Movie Night on THIS day