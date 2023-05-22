Suchwita Episode 11 Highlights: SUGA turns cute for Lee Na Young; Recalls Bon Voyage Season 4 trip with BTS

BTS member SUGA’s drinking talk show ‘Suchwita’ returned with another fun episode and a new guest. Marking the first female guest, one that the viewers have been really excited for, actress Lee Na Young was revealed as the face of this week’s episode. Ahead of the release of her upcoming drama ‘Park Ha Kyung’s Travel Journal’, the star appeared on the BTS member’s YouTube program to have a fun chat.

Lee Na Young’s introduction to BTS and SUGA

On being asked if she has ever listened to BTS, Lee Na Young revealed how one of her close friends is a part of the BTS ARMY and regularly updates her about them. Moreover, about last year, the actress listened to SUGA’s ‘Person’ and it being a favorite word of hers prompted her to get interested in the BTS member’s music. Right on beat SUGA suggested Lee Na Young to listen to ‘People Pt.2 (feat. IU)’.

Unexpected sides of Lee Na Young and SUGA

Over the many discussions between the two, they were able to figure out the many similarities they possess. It started off with their wish to just have a relaxing time on their vacations instead of wanting to do multiple things, unlike their fellow travellers. While SUGA revealed his own charm of liking cute things much opposite to his perceived image of being too ‘heartless’, he expressed his liking towards cats and dogs.

On the other hand, Lee Na Young spoke about her personality being of a person who prefers comfort, like being in her tracksuit and comfortably putting on a hat instead of being in sunglasses all the time like a celebrity. This brought upon the mention of fellow BTS member J-Hope, who SUGA mentioned had a liking for bright and vibrant clothing unlike himself.

Difficulties in creation of SUGA’s D-DAY

While speaking about their concerns, the BTS member recalled how the creative process of his debut solo album ‘D-DAY’ made him cry a lot a lot with worried those around him including his parents. He went on to reveal how his mother ended up crying as well. However, Lee Na Young shared her own words of comfort saying how that is one of the methods to heal oneself.

Liking for Please Teach Me English or Romance Is a Bonus Book

The actress who has been in the industry for over two decades taking on various kinds of roles, was asked by SUGA about her most memorable one. Unhesitatingly Lee Na Young revealed that acting as Na Young Ju in ‘Please Teach Me English’ was one of her favorites for she remembers it as one of her most cherished. On the other hand, SUGA mentioned how people in their 20s would mostly remember the actress with her last role as Kang Dani in the drama ‘Romance Is a Bonus Book’ in which she played opposite Lee Jong Suk as a mother who wished to return to work after 9 years. The lead actress revealed how she wanted to portray the troubles faced by women wanting to pick between their family and their careers which persists to this day.

Lee Na Young’s story of her pet dog Seulbi

One of the main stories of his episode was about the 44 year old actress talking about her pet dog who passed away after being with her for 16 or 17 years. Named Lee Seulbi, the Korean actress talked of her affection towards her dog and her reaction to her sudden passing.

