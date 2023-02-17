Suchwita Episode 5 teaser: Mysterious Strawberry Man aka Epik High’s Tablo asks for BTS’ SUGA’s autograph

A massively in-demand guest ever since the inception of ‘Suchwita’ has been this upcoming star who has a stronghold over two fandoms, his own and the BTS ARMY, is Epik High ’s Tablo . Well for any fans among our readers, this will be the best news to come your way as the ‘Strawberry man’ himself will be talking with BTS’ SUGA next.

Giving way to a highly anticipated duo who definitely have countless stories off camera from their years of knowing each other, BTS member SUGA and Epik High member Tablo will be showing off their undeniable closeness in the upcoming fifth episode of ‘Suchwita’. Following the immense success of the drinking show led by the BTS rapper his guestlist has been a hot topic. Now Tablo’s attendance will surely tick off a name on multiple people’s lists who have been incessantly asking him to appear for an episode. The artist himself teased this on his popular Twitter handle, in the midst of another round of hard-hitting memes and tour promo. Tablo wrote, “who is the guest??? episode looks good tho” making his followers laugh, yet again.

Epik High and BTS

The connection between the hip-hop trio and the septet has been a long time progression as members SUGA and RM have been huge Epik High fans. After a few online interactions, it was finally revealed that SUGA worked on Epik High’s second mini-album ‘Sleepless in __________’s track ‘Eternal Sunshine’. Moreover, Tablo has featured on RM’s latest release, his solo debut album ‘Indigo’s track ‘All Day’.

About Suchwita

Fans are looking forward to seeing SUGA chatting with all his close friends from the music industry and possibly even making more good friends through the show. It started off with BTS member RM introducing his solo debut album ‘Indigo’ on the YouTube program where guests are required to bring in their own alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks to enjoy with the host. Since then, TV personality Shin Dong Yup, BIGBANG member Taeyang and SEVENTEEN member Hoshi have appeared on ‘Suchwita’ much to the delight of the viewers.

‘Suchwita’s episode 5 will air on February 23 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST) on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel.