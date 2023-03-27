Suchwita Episode 7 Highlights: BTS’ Jimin tells SUGA about visiting Jin in military; TXT’s Soobin makes cameo

BTS member SUGA’s drinking chat show ‘Suchwita’ just aired its latest episode and the special guest was none other than member Jimin who arrived to promote his solo debut with album ‘FACE’. Ever the sweet, MiniMini or as fans liked to called them- YoonMin, the chemistry between the two BTS members was as happening as ever. The ‘Promise’ singer brought a cake to celebrate the older member’s birthday a couple of days from when the episode was shot.

Jimin and SUGA about FACE

Talking about the younger member’s solo debut, like the heartwarming person he is SUGA said how he was proud of Jimin. The two are very comfortable around each other, even taking off their sweaters soon into the show. Revealing just why there was no feature on ‘FACE’ and why did he not ask SUGA to write for ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’, Jimin said that while he wanted to at first, he later thought against it as the album talked about his own story.

Visiting Jin

SUGA asked him about visiting member Jin in the military with J-Hope. The photo from their visit soon went viral as the fans were happy to see the oldest member in his military uniform. Jimin recalled how Jin wanted to eat mulhoe so that’s what they had, making SUGA remember how that’s the only dish he has been wanting to eat for a long time.

Singing TONY MONTANA live at Agust D Tour

The two ended up talking about SUGA’s upcoming tour where he hoped Jimin would make an appearance as the former promised to visit the latter’s ‘FACE’ promotions (SUGA did make an appearance at Jimin’s ‘Music Bank’ filming, fulfilling his promise). The ‘Daechwita’ singer hilariously spoke about the young one dropping by to sing a couple of songs if not ‘TONY MONTANA’ which they have previously sung together.

TXT’s Soobin

One of the promotions that Jimin has planned is a video fansign event where the BTS ARMY can speak to him on a video call. SUGA teased him about practising online challenges like the ‘I’m sorry I’m cute’ which has been trending recently. The two imitated the dance by following TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s leader Soobin, praising him.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Like Crazy by BTS’ Jimin makes him the first solo artist from Korea to top Spotify’s Global Songs Charts