Suchwita Highlights: BTS’ RM talks about writing Indigo; Suga delves into new facts about Daechwita

Suga released the first episode of 'Suchwita' on Weverse and YouTube, a global fan community, at 10:00 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) on December 5th. 'Suchwita' is an abbreviation of 'time taken with Suga'. It is reminiscent of the title song 'Daechwita' of his second mixtape 'D-2' released by Suga in May 2020.

'Suchwita' claims to be a talk show-style content in which Suga meets people from various fields through alcohol and music and has sincere conversations. BIGHIT MUSIC previously said, "Suga will draw out the charm of the guests with not only common sense and knowledge of music in various fields, but also sensible gestures, and will hold talks that will make them fall in love the more they listen."

Suga released a teaser video of 'Schwita' through BTS's official social media. In the teaser video, which pays homage to the 'Daechwita' music video scene, Suga is seen having a drink with a guest and having a conversation.

About Suga:

Suga and Agust D is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer. Managed by Big Hit Music, he debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS in 2013. In 2016, he released his first solo mixtape, Agust D. In 2018, he re-released the mixtape for digital purchase and streaming. The reissue reached number three on Billboard's World Albums Chart. In 2020, he released his second solo mixtape, D-2. Commercially, the mixtape peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard 200, number seven on the UK Albums Chart, and number two on Australia's ARIA Album Chart. The Korea Music Copyright Association attributes over 100 songs to Suga as a songwriter and producer, including Suran's "Wine" which peaked at number two on the Gaon Music Chart and won best Soul/R&B track of the year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards.

About RM:

RM is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter and record producer. He is the leader of the South Korean boy band BTS. RM released his first solo mixtape, RM, in 2015. In 2018, he released his second mixtape, Mono, which peaked at number 26 on the US Billboard 200 and became the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist in chart history. He has also collaborated with artists such as Wale, Younha, Warren G, Gaeko, Krizz Kaliko, MFBTY, Fall Out Boy, Primary, Lil Nas X, Erykah Badu, and Anderson .Paak.

According to the agency Big Hit Music on December 5th, this video, which was released in May 2020 exceeded 400 million. 'Daechwita' is the title track of Suga's second mixtape (non-regular album) 'D-2', and samples 'Daechwita', a traditional Korean marching music. It was evaluated that the sound of traditional Korean instruments such as taepyeongso and kwaenggwari harmonized well with hip-hop beats.

With 'Daechwita' and 'D-2', Suga became the first Korean solo artist to simultaneously enter the US Billboard's main single chart and main album chart.

Here are some of the highlight moments from the first episode:-

1. RM and Suga’s intro clip

As RM enters the screen, he begins with congratulating Suga on beginning his YoutTube career and they talk about their pre-debut activities as well as being vloggers. Their sweet interactions show how close they are and their bond.

2. Suga being proud of RM

Suga congratulates RM on creating 200 songs with the release of the solo album and RM humbly counters with Suga’s achievements which he deflects and we get to see two humble artists trying to put the other one up on the pedestal. Suga also delves into seeing RM during the album making process. RM also revealed that J-Hope was the first and only one to listen to the entire album before release and he said that it was because J-Hope got him to listen to his solo album Jack In The Box before the release. Being someone who does not reveal his work before release, he felt like he owed him that, which is such a sweet gesture.

3. RM talks about his album

He said that he began creating tracks for Indigo in 2018 or 2019 between the group and solo schedules and essentially created a 2019-2022 diary that encompassed all his feelings and thoughts of nearing the end of his 20s, which is captured beautifully in the song Forg_tful with Kim Sawol, a talented folk artist. He also talked about writing Wild Flower while he was taking a long walk in Seoul one night and used the environment as an inspiration for him.

4. Suga talks about Daechwita

As RM talks about struggling with writing lyrics sometimes, Suga delves into talking about his Daechwita writing process and said that since it was created earlier, writing the second verse was always harder and hurried to finish the song.

5. RM takes inspiration from Adele

While talking about the album name, he said that since he used to wear a lot of black, he called his album mono. while after release, he started wearing many colors, which inspired him to name his album Indigo. He also pointed out how Adele named her albums based on the age of when she wrote and finds himself similar to her.

6. They talk about 2025

RM talks about that by 2025, he would be back from military service and would create songs for the members who would still be doing their service and want themselves to not be scared for the future and rather be present. He also presents 2025 as a monumental year as the ground-breaking album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life would complete 10 years and would do something special for that year.