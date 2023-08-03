Suchwita teaser Ep 16: Alchemy of Souls' Hwang Min Hyun gets nostalgic with BTS' SUGA on 12 year long career

Former NU'EST member Hwang Minhyun will appear on the 16th episode of Suchwita hosted by BTS' SUGA. On August 3, BANGTAN TV, the official YouTube channel of the septet shared the teaser of the upcoming episode of Suchwita where My Lovely Liar star will be catching up with his junior SUGA and promoting his upcoming K-drama with Kim So Hyun.

The infamous talk show over alcohol exchange Suchwita will be releasing its next episode very soon. According to the teaser of episode 16, Alchemy of Souls actor Hwang Minhyun who is also SUGA's labelmate as the two stars' agencies PLEDIS and BIGHIT MUSIC respectively are a part of HYBE LABELS. The Haegum singer is seen greeting his senior with utmost respect by bowing 90 degrees. He showered the actor with compliments, praising his stunning visuals, height, and physique. He also revealed being a fan of NU'EST's song FACE. The two K-pop stars have been colleagues for a really long time given NU'EST's debut in the year 2012 followed by BTS' debut in 2013. The two quickly hit it off when Hwang Min Hyun mention being cast on the street by the agency and SUGA had the same experience. The Hidden Side singer is seen indulging in his memories from the past 12 years, reminiscing his career as an idol and as an emerging actor. He opens up about his passion for acting and the teaser also hinted that he had arrived on the Suchwita set after filming something.

Hwang Minhyun is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor born in the year 1995. He debuted in 2012 with the PLEDIS group NU'EST as the lead singer. In 2017, he participated in the K-pop survival show Produce 101 season 2 and won the competition at the 9th position, and debuted in the group Wanna One. After the disbandment of Wanna One, he went back to his original group NU'EST which parted ways in the year 2022. He is currently a solo singer and actor under PLEDIS. He appeared in K-dramas like Live On (2020) and Alchemy of Souls (2022-2023). The actor is currently appearing in the romance mystery K-drama called My Lovely Liar alongside Kim So Hyun.

