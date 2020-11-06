Suga aka Yoongi shares health update with BTS ARMY post shoulder surgery: I feel pain but I feel very relieved

BTS member Suga took to Weverse to share a heartfelt personal note with BTS ARMY post Big Hit Entertainment's statement on his shoulder surgery. Yoongi also gave a current update on his health after his successful surgery.

BTS member Suga underwent shoulder surgery on November 3 which was revealed by BTS' management Big Hit Entertainment in a statement on Weverse today, i.e. November 6. Yoongi has been suffering from shoulder-related health issues since 2012 after a bike accident dislocated his shoulder. For now, the 28-year-old rapper is recuperating well and will not be participating in BTS' upcoming comeback for BE until he's fully recovered.

BTS ARMY flooded social media with encouraging words for the Daechwita rapper to have a speedy recovery and trended #GetWellSoonYoongi on Twitter. As a personal message to the fandom, Suga himself shared a post on Weverse giving ARMY a health update post his successful surgery. "Hello. This is Suga. After the announcement released, a lot of people worried about me and I'm sorry and really thankful..! Really thankful the surgery went well. Current state, I feel pain but I feel very relieved. As my occupation deals with performing on stage, I tried not to get the surgery and hold it with rehab and injections but as the condition repeatedly got worse every time I got on stage, I got worried," Yoongi penned, via fellow BTS ARMY member @BOMHARU1230.

"So, I decided to get surgery after hearing from three of the hospitals out of four, who said in the current state, it is recommended to get surgery... (I thought about it a lot..!) So, for the time being, I can't be on schedule. I feel sorry to my members and I feel sorry to ARMY too. It's very regretful to me also...," Suga added.

As a parting note, Yoongi assured ARMY, "Although we will be apart for a short time being for fast recovery, I'll come back as fast as possible. It won't be too long! I apologise once again and thank you ARMY."

ALSO READ: BTS: Big Hit REVEALS Suga had shoulder surgery; Yoongi tells ARMY 'Please wait for me to come back to you'

We wish Yoongi a speedy recovery.

