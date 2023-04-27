SUGA’ D-DAY Concert Day 1 Highlights: BTS member delivers striking performance on Haegeum and more

SUGA of the group BTS opened the first solo world tour at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, USA on April 26th. This concert is SUGA’s first solo world tour as an individual as well as all BTS members. Starting from the US on this day, Suga will perform 25 times in 9 cities including Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Singapore and Korea for 2 months. SUGA released his first official solo album 'D-DAY' recently and performed at this concert, as well as mixtapes (irregular albums) 'Agust D' (2016) and 'D-2' (2020).

D-DAY:

As 'D-DAY' is the final piece of the Agust D trilogy (three-part series) that connects 'Agust D' and 'D-2', his past journey is intact in the performance. 'SUGA | Agust D-DAY TOUR' focuses on the story of SUGA and Agust D, who faced various turning points before and after their debut. The stage direction and set list are also composed to best convey his history of change, the history of the Agust D trilogy. The fans aka ARMY can see the identity of SUGA and Agust D, as well as traces of his troubles as a musician. SUGA presents songs from his personal works on stage, revealing a different aspect from the BTS stage. SUGA’s special stage, which revealed different concepts and charms, is also one of the highlights of this performance.

BTS’ support:

On stage, he performs songs on his guitar, like an acoustic session. The guitar has his members support, as an encouragement for SUGA who is embarking on his first solo tour. RM wrote, ‘safe tour!’ while J-Hope said, ‘Yoongi hyung~ I hope you end the tour with great success’. The oldest member, Jin said ‘Do well and come without getting hurt, I'll watch it on TV !’. The maknae trio also leave their love as Jimin said, ‘Do well and come -Little Jerry’ and V said, ‘Kim Taehyung :) Hwaiting Yoongi’. Jungkook, being the biggest troll and supporter of SUGA said, ‘Yoongi Marry Me! Don't get hurt! Hwaiting!’

SUGA:

SUGA, who has fully prepared for the world tour, said, “I have been practicing steadily for this solo tour. I feel more comfortable than I have ever prepared for a concert, and I am very excited to meet ARMYs. I hope they enjoy it,” he said. SUGA begins the US tour in Belmont Park on the 26th and 27th and will go on with Newark on the 29th, Rosemont on May 3rd and 5th and 6th, Los Angeles on May 10th and 11th and 14th, and Auckland on May 16th and 17th.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Netflix drops epic teaser for Kim Woo Bin and Esom starer Black Knight: Thrilling blend of action with sci-fi