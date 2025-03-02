SUGA, Jungkook and more BTS members' parents spotted at J-Hope’s Seoul concert; Jin attends on Day 3

J-Hope’s much-awaited HOPE ON THE STAGE solo world tour kicked off in Seoul, igniting excitement among fans worldwide. The tour, marking his first-ever solo concerts, began with three nights at the KSPO Dome on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025. As expected, the rapper delivered powerful performances, mesmerizing audiences with his incredible stage presence. However, what truly made the event even more special was the rumored presence of his BTS bandmates and the heartwarming sight of their parents in the crowd.

As the concerts unfolded, speculation erupted within the BTS fandom, ARMY, about the possible attendance of Suga, V, and Jungkook. Photos and videos circulating on social media led fans to believe that the four members had secretly taken time off from their military duties to show up at J-Hope’s concert. Despite no official confirmation from either the members or BIGHIT Music, the speculation alone was enough to send ARMY into an emotional frenzy.

While the first night of the concert was shrouded in speculation, the second night brought an undeniable moment of warmth that left fans deeply moved. A viral video from the event revealed that the parents of several BTS members were in attendance, seated together in the crowd to cheer on J-Hope.

Among those spotted were the parents of Suga, RM, and Jin, along with Jungkook’s father. The sight of them supporting J-Hope in the absence of their sons touched ARMY’s hearts. Fans took to social media, calling it a beautiful proof of the deep connection between the members. Many expressed how meaningful it was that even if the BTS members themselves could not be there, their families ensured that J-Hope did not feel alone. Others pointed out that it showed just how much the members truly care for one another beyond their professional relationship as a group.

After two thrilling days, the third day was just as eventful! Today, Kim Seokjin was clearly spotted attending the Seoul concert, leaving no room for doubt. Even J-Hope confirmed it in the livestream chat, writing, "ARMY! Jin hyung is here".

Meanwhile, J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour was first announced by BIGHIT Music on January 10, 2025, and has been highly anticipated by ARMY worldwide. Following the Seoul leg, J-Hope is set to travel to the United States for a series of performances. He will first take the stage in Brooklyn, followed by stops in Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles. After completing the U.S. leg, the rapper will return to Asia for performances in major cities, including Manila, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, and Osaka.

As the tour progresses, fans are looking forward to not just the performances but also any potential surprises along the way. The emotional start in Seoul has already set the tone for what will undoubtedly be an unforgettable journey for both J-Hope and ARMY.