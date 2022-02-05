SUGA produced, Jungkook sung OST ‘Stay Alive’ premieres through webtoon ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’

With just about a week to go before ‘Stay Alive’, the theme song for BTS’ webtoon ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ is released on all digital streaming platforms, the track finally premiered through today’s episode of the webtoon! Released today at 7.30 am IST, Episode 4 of ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ included a clip of ‘Stay Alive’.

Produced by BTS member SUGA and featuring vocals by fellow member Jungkook, ‘Stay Alive’ is a pensive and dynamic track, that elevates the reading experience of the webtoon multi-fold. BTS’ SUGA seems to be equally as excited for the release as ARMYs, as he took to his Instagram story on February 4, teasing us with a screenshot showing the main, mastered version of the track, captioning it with the words ‘so it’s tomorrow’. Merely half an hour after the premiere today, SUGA uploaded a post to Weverse, writing “The full version is even better…”

Immediately after the premiere through the Naver Webtoon platform today, ARMYs took to Twitter to discuss the track and their excitement for the full version to release. Check out some of our favourite reactions, below:

Meanwhile, Webtoon has also announced a giveaway for the limited edition CD of ‘Stay Alive’, sharing that they will be giving away 150 gifts to fans who leave a comment on Episode 4 of ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’, and reply to the announcement with a screenshot of their comment. However, the giveaway is only open to legal residents of the US, aged 13 years or above.

The full version of ‘Stay Alive’ will be released across all digital platforms on February 11, 2022, at 2 PM KST (10:30 AM IST).

