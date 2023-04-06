SUGA: Road to D-DAY Official Trailer: BTS member meets Anderson Paak, Halsey, Steve Aoki and Ryuichi Sakamoto

SUGA will be taking the BTS fans for a spin around the world in his upcoming documentary named ‘SUGA: Road to D-DAY’. Just this morning it was confirmed that the show will premiere on April 21 on Disney+ Hotstar. Soon after, the official trailer was shared for the documentary and it has left the fans in awe of the friends group that SUGA has developed over the years.

SUGA: Road to D-DAY Trailer

The trailer starts with the BTS member wondering what to do in terms of working on his official solo debut with an album which has now been revealed as ‘D-DAY’. As the documentary moves back in time to a day in Las Vegas when the star can be heard wondering about the things he can do as a 30 year old. And while there are many things he could get into, SUGA feels that his production should be at the top level with the best quality work given to people. The scenes in the back move from a meeting room to his hotel room where he can be seen playing notes to traveling in Malibu.

As SUGA travels around the world having fun in various landscapes, experiencing life and creating music, his worried face can be seen turning into a happy one. In his homeland, he is seen camping and working away. Through seasons and emotions alike, star moves his own way to seek freedom from negative thoughts and naming it his ‘D-DAY’.

SUGA meeting Halsey, Steve Aoki

Fans have been anticipating this bit the most as the teaser further revealed the BTS member meeting his friends around the world. Soon after the trailer dropped Halsey began trending thanks to her interaction with SUGA where she can be seen styling his hair like hers as they giggle about it. Furthermore, fans are hoping for an interaction between SUGA and Halsey’s son Ender. The South Korean star can be seen meeting Anderson Paak, Steve Aoki and Ryuichi Sakamoto apart from Halsey as he creates music with them.

‘SUGA: Road to D-DAY’, the story of the BTS member setting out on his own path with his famed moniker as he takes over the world of music while chronicling his experiences will premiere on April 21.

