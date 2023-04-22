SUGA: Road to D-DAY Review: BTS member lays it bare in striking show of inner thoughts and cold reality

Name: SUGA: Road to D-DAY

Storyline of SUGA: Road to D-DAY

BTS member SUGA who also goes by his alias Agust D sets out to create his own album named ‘D-DAY’. The process is no cakewalk as he guides people through the many struggles he faces as an artist and the many thoughts that run through his mind as he travels all over the world, meeting global artists and working with them.

First look at SUGA: Road to D-DAY

SUGA is filled with ambition that lies layers beneath the surface of his nonchalance. A member of the BTS ARMY could easily tell you that. But it hits differently when you watch the 30-year-old go through the roller coaster ride that he goes dares with the creation of each song on his 10-track album. Bringing an end to his Agust D series, the BTS member seems to be seeking his own freedom during the creation of this record. As the documentary proceeds, one gets a deeper look into the artist that is SUGA and his unique thoughts that not only shape him as a person but also his discography.

Opinion

If you thought SUGA was straightforward before, you should watch ‘SUGA: Road to D-DAY’ to understand just how much the Korean star sometimes filters as you see him letting it loose throughout the documentary. He goes from cussing his heart out, an act K-pop idols aren’t often seen doing, to talking about the dark thoughts that plague his mind but also are a crucial part of his journey to the top.

SUGA is a man of many words as you see him mindlessly skim through his mind, coming up with tracks that would go on to feature in his chart-topping album. Meeting artists like Steve Aoki, Anderson .Paak, Halsey, and, Ryuichi Sakamoto, he gathers inspiration from each one and threads it through his own music. By collaborating with talents like IU and Kim Woosung of The Rose he further builds his discography with a myriad of types of music.

Highlights of SUGA: Road to D-DAY

A deep-thinker, you get to become a fly on the wall for a short period of time as SUGA works his magic which is gruesome. He talks about the importance of feeling the pain to be able to get over it and the creative process of his many songs each holds different messages but has the same purpose for the star himself, his truth. He sings about freedom one second and talks about missing his mother the next, drops the F-bomb one minute and adorably squats to snap a picture the next.

In reality, the creation of ‘SUGA: Road to D-DAY’ did feel shorter than it should have been to us, as the documentary moved through multiple timelines in the artist's life. While a fabulous show of his unending ambitions and his stretch to keep living the dream, maybe the show could have dipped its toes further into the paintbox laid by the BTS member, or maybe it's our wishful thinking to always want more from SUGA.

