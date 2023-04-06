SUGA: Road to D-DAY to stream on THIS date and time on Disney+

Earlier today, Disney+ took to its official Twitter handle and revealed that SUGA’s highly-anticipated musical travel documentary ‘SUGA: Road to D-DAY’ is all set to premiere on on-demand OTT streaming service Disney+. The said announcement also carried a teaser image that showed SUGA standing against the backdrop of the title of his documentary. The update went on to reveal that the documentary will release on April 21 at 1 p.m. KST. The documentary will unveil the making of SUGA’s upcoming solo release ‘D-DAY’ and will take him on a musical journey across various cities of the world.

Personal greetings from SUGA

Disney Plus Korea has taken to its official YouTube channel and shared a video that captures SUGA’s personal greetings for fans as he talks about ‘SUGA: Road to D-DAY’. In the said video SUGA starts the greeting by greeting subscribers before personally letting them know that his musical travel documentary will premiere worldwide on Disney Plus on April 21, 2023. The BTS rapper then went on to add that the documentary will capture all that it took to prepare for his first official solo album, his journey to find his dream once again, and various little anecdotes that followed. SUGA concludingly asked viewers to look forward to the release before bidding farewell to them.

SUGA’s official debut solo album

BTS’ SUGA is all set to drop his debut solo album as AGUST D. The album has been titled ‘D-DAY’ and will be dropped as the third installment to SUGA’s hit mixtape trilogy. The first two parts were titled ‘AGUST D’ and ‘D-2’ and were released in 2016 and 2020 respectively. The announcement concerning the same was made just a few days ago on April 2.

SUGA has had quite an eventful year so far. He marked the advent of 2023 by becoming the face of the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino. He then continued his tenure as a host on his web talk show ‘Suchwita’ where he invites various guests over for conversations around music as they both enjoy a little alcohol alongside. SUGA then made an unexpected appearance at the VIP premiere of the South Korean political thriller ‘Devil’s Deal’. Shortly after the release of his debut solo album, SUGA will embark on his highly-anticipated world tour that will commence on April 26, 2023.

