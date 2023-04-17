SUGA says BTS is perfect when all seven of them are together; ‘We have decided to wait’ for group promotions

BTS member SUGA is preparing for the release of his first official solo album, ‘D-DAY’, on April 21, 2023. The upcoming album marks the third and final installment in SUGA’s Agust D trilogy. While his previous two records were mixtapes titled Agust D and D-2, Suga revealed that his latest work would feature a more upbeat and positive vibe.

In a recent interview, Suga shared his appreciation for all seven BTS members and expressed his desire for them to reunite soon.

SUGA about the members and BTS’ group activities

SUGA from BTS prioritizes the team over personal gain, as he produces music and albums to help the group. Although the members are taking a break from group activities and pursuing solo projects, Suga considers his solo performances as part of BTS' collective performances. He often imagines the seven of them making albums and touring together again with laughter. Suga as well as the members believe that BTS shines the most when they are together, and he eagerly awaits the day when they can reunite.

He also revealed, despite their busy schedules, the BTS members stay in touch with each other and meet up frequently at the agency. While some members went to meet Jin recently, SUGA was unable to due to his schedule. Nevertheless, he emphasizes that seeing and communicating with each other is important to them.

SUGA: We are perfect when we are together

Suga expressed that though the members could have continued as six while one member enlisted, he believes BTS is at their best when all seven members are together. "We are perfect when we're all together. BTS shines the brightest when we're all together. That's why we've decided to wait until we're all together again," he said.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Suga's solo album, which promises to be a fresh and exciting addition to his impressive body of work. With his unique style and unmatched talent, Suga is sure to captivate listeners and leave a lasting impact on the music industry.

Fans were also left emotionally touched by Suga's sentiments and the bond between the group. His upcoming documentary, ‘SUGA: Road to D-Day,’ will further showcase his journey. The documentary, which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar, will coincide with the release of his album, D-DAY, on April 21, 2023. Although the BTS members are currently pursuing solo activities, they are expected to make a comeback as a group in 2025 once all the members’ military services are completed. As they continue to break barriers and make history in the music industry, their commitment to each other remains unwavering.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Netizens spot Lee Jong Suk using girlfriend IU's merch; Name him a truly successful fanboy