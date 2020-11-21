Suga surprises BTS and ARMY with virtual appearance during band's comeback V Live; Gives his health update

During BTS' Life Goes On V Live session, Suga, who is currently recovering from shoulder surgery, made a surprise appearance with a pre-recorded video as well as a phone call to the members who were missing him dearly.

BTS member Suga's absence from BE's promotional activities is majorly felt by both the members and BTS ARMY, especially yesterday, during the global press conference. However, BTS made sure to mention Yoongi's name plenty of times and even kept space for him during the group's photo-ops. They also had the cutest cardboard cutout of Suga placed near them during their Life Goes On V Live session.

For the unversed, Yoongi recently had shoulder surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum and is currently on resting mode. During the comeback V Live broadcast, the members were left surprised when waiting for them was a pre-recorded message by Suga. "It’s sad that I’m not able to take part in the promotions for the album BE, but it would be good if you think of it as me resting for a bit so that I can return improved," the 27-year-old rapper said via Asia Today and Soompi. Yoongi added how his bandmates would often say things like, "How can we do our scheduled activities without Suga?" However, Yoongi believes that the members are doing really well which makes him relieved. "I'm not gone forever, so don't be too sad. I'll return soon," Suga concluded.

Moreover, the Daechwita rapper also spoke to the members via a surprise phone call to reveal that he's recovering now. Giving a further update on his health, Suga confessed that's he's not able to use his left hand yet at this stage of the recovery process but quipped that he could play rock, paper, scissors when Jin asked him. "It feels empty without you," J-Hope admitted. "I think I’ll start rehabilitation next week," Yoongi shared and told ARMY, "Everyone, please enjoy our album BE, and I think you’ll really enjoy it because we were very involved in making it. I’ve still got it on repeat too."

When Jungkook asked Suga to sing Telepathy from BE, the latter joked that the key's really high so he had a hard time during recording. However, he still sang some lines while the members laughed out loud and even clapped for their bandmate. The members even messed around with Yoongi's cardboard cutout by putting lipstick over his mouth shabbily and even posing funnily with it.

We miss you Yoongi!

