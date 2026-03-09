SUGA turns 33: BTS’ RM and J-Hope share unseen moments including big celebration at HYBE, watch

BTS member SUGA (real name Min Yoongi) turned 33 this Monday, and with less than two weeks to the group’s official comeback in the music scene, the boys are booked and busy. However, not too busy for their bandmates, as at 3 am in the night, shortly after dropping a super immersive and thought-provoking quote, RM dropped an adorable never-before-seen snap of his hyung, lying down and looking like a mandu (dumpling), a nickname his mom and fans have given to the rapper. The leader added a subtle short-form birthday wish with it, writing “HBD” with it.

Many hours later, fellow rapper J-Hope uploaded a video of what seemed like the inside of BTS’ practice room, where their team could be seen gathered for a quick party. With the entry of the birthday boy, everyone sang the customary song for him, but being the shy boy that he is, SUGA avoided their eyes and quietly expressed his gratitude while his fellow member giggled and shot the clip. The dancers, staff members, bodyguards, and possibly all teammates gathered for the birthday celebration.

SUGA goes live on 33rd birthday

Later in the day, SUGA turned on a livestream to interact with his fans. With a black cat cake resembling his pet Tang and another one with flowers and a kitty candle, he blew it out and clapped for himself. Reiterating how it is a very busy time for the team at the moment, with mere days left for their comeback and a special livestream planned for the next day, he assured the fans that they can be excited for the release.

Meanwhile, BTS will drop their 14-track fifth studio album, ARIRANG, on March 20, 2026, which will be followed by a live session called BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG on March 21. The septet will then set out on a world tour starting April 9 in their home country, and cover a total of 34 cities and 81 stops on their return journey.

ALSO READ: BTS would go to ice rink, popular restaurants and bathhouse as commoners, reveal songs to listen as newbie fan