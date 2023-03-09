SUGA vs Agust D: Here’s how BTS’ rapper and producer creates different music under his two stage names

SUGA is a member of BTS and is known to be the rapper, songwriter and producer of the group. Over the years, he has gotten a lot of attention and respect because of his exceptional skills and now, he has made a name in the industry, even won awards for his work. He has worked with many popular artists such as PSY, Suran, IU and more.

SUGA as an artist:

SUGA is known for bringing awareness to many mental health issues, problems suffered by the youth of today as well as words of encouragement to people who have inner battles everyday. He has always comforted ARMYs through his words and in the songs that he either produced or written in BTS’ discography, one can understand how he is an empathetic being and he tries his best to make ARMYs feel better in the best way he can- through his songs. He seems cold from the outside but in reality, he is a person who has suffered before and wants to shield or comfort ARMYs during those times.

In the song, First Love, one can understand how he explains his love for music as his first love and the song plays like a letter to his parents and to the people who did not care about him when he was trying to make it big in the industry. His pain is raw and real and it brings a lot of emotions amongst the listeners.

Agust D as an artist:

Agust D, SUGA’s second stage name, has similar qualities in songwriting- raw, real and heartwarming, but here since Agust D is a solo entity, he takes artistic and musical liberties. His discography will show how he experiments with his music- trying different music styles, lyrical styles and even the music videos are unique. Agust D is more like his underground rapper identity as he leaves behind the ‘idol’ sound and hits hard with his raps and instrumentals.

Taking the famous song ‘Daechwita’ as an example, he brilliantly mashed the modern music with Korean traditional music and it shows in his music video as well. The constant battle of the arrogant SUGA as an idol (king) and the smart underground rapper Agust D is used in a way to tell him how he goes back and forth with those identities.

