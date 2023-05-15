SUGA welcomes first female guest on Suchwita; BTS member's 'aegyo' moment with Lee Na Young is unmissable

SUGA’s drinking talk show turns into a fun session of finding the similarities between the BTS member and his guest for the day, Lee Na Young. Check it out!

Written by Ayushi Agrawal   |  Updated on May 15, 2023   |  09:33 PM IST  |  6.4K
Lee Na Young: courtesy of Wavve's Instagram, SUGA: courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Lee Na Young: courtesy of Wavve's Instagram, SUGA: courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

Key Highlight

  • SUGA has shared the teaser for his next episode of Suchwita.
  • Lee Na Young has been revealed as his first female guest on the show.

We never thought this day would come but the very own Min Yoongi aka BTSSUGA or Agust D has a female guest on the show. Keeping our (and the world’s) exaggerated response aside, after 10 episodes with only male interviewees, the ‘Daechwita’ singer has shared the teaser for the upcoming guest on his drinking talk show. It was revealed to have been none other than famed actress Lee Na Young.

SUGA and Lee Na Young

Expressing the ever-rising level of his talk show and his absolute shock at the presence of the next guest, BTS member SUGA welcomes a lady with a bob-cut hairstyle and a laid-back fashion sense in the newest teaser of ‘Suchwita’. The upcoming episode 11, has actress Lee Na Young making an appearance in line with her upcoming web series ‘Park Ha-kyung's Travel Journal’ where she plays the titular character.

Finding similarities between them, Lee Na Young and SUGA seem to present an unexpectedly interesting chemistry as two people who are fond of wearing tracksuits meaning to point out how they prefer comfort over style. The ‘Queen’ actress confessed her own fondness of SUGA’s song ‘People’. With the progression of the episode, viewers should probably ready themselves to witness SUGA put on some 'aegyo' of his own, cracking jokes and ensuring his guest has a good time on the show.

About Lee Na Young

A highly adored and celebrated actress in the Korean entertainment industry who has often taken offbeat roles, impressing with her presence and portrayal, Lee Na Young is well known for her acting in ‘Ruler of Your Own World’. One of her most recent characters was Kang Dani in the Lee Jong Suk starrer ‘Romance Is a Bonus Book’, which has become a fan favorite over time. Set to return to the small screen after 4 years, Lee Na Young will portray the role of Park Ha Kyung in ‘Park Ha-kyung's Travel Journal’ or what is also known as ‘One Day Off’, she seems ready to enrapture the audience with her role.

Check out Lee Na Young on BTS’ SUGA’s ‘Suchwita’ on May 22 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC, Wavve's Instagram

