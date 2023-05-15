SUGA welcomes first female guest on Suchwita; BTS member's 'aegyo' moment with Lee Na Young is unmissable

We never thought this day would come but the very own Min Yoongi aka BTS’ SUGA or Agust D has a female guest on the show. Keeping our (and the world’s) exaggerated response aside, after 10 episodes with only male interviewees, the ‘Daechwita’ singer has shared the teaser for the upcoming guest on his drinking talk show. It was revealed to have been none other than famed actress Lee Na Young.

SUGA and Lee Na Young

Expressing the ever-rising level of his talk show and his absolute shock at the presence of the next guest, BTS member SUGA welcomes a lady with a bob-cut hairstyle and a laid-back fashion sense in the newest teaser of ‘Suchwita’. The upcoming episode 11, has actress Lee Na Young making an appearance in line with her upcoming web series ‘Park Ha-kyung's Travel Journal’ where she plays the titular character.

Finding similarities between them, Lee Na Young and SUGA seem to present an unexpectedly interesting chemistry as two people who are fond of wearing tracksuits meaning to point out how they prefer comfort over style. The ‘Queen’ actress confessed her own fondness of SUGA’s song ‘People’. With the progression of the episode, viewers should probably ready themselves to witness SUGA put on some 'aegyo' of his own, cracking jokes and ensuring his guest has a good time on the show.

About Lee Na Young

A highly adored and celebrated actress in the Korean entertainment industry who has often taken offbeat roles, impressing with her presence and portrayal, Lee Na Young is well known for her acting in ‘Ruler of Your Own World’. One of her most recent characters was Kang Dani in the Lee Jong Suk starrer ‘Romance Is a Bonus Book’, which has become a fan favorite over time. Set to return to the small screen after 4 years, Lee Na Young will portray the role of Park Ha Kyung in ‘Park Ha-kyung's Travel Journal’ or what is also known as ‘One Day Off’, she seems ready to enrapture the audience with her role.

Check out Lee Na Young on BTS’ SUGA’s ‘Suchwita’ on May 22 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).



