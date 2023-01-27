Sugar Rush Ride: TXT find themselves trapped in an unexpected adventure in the aesthetic MV

TOMORROW X TOGETHER ( Soobin , Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai) released their 5th mini album 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' at 2 PM KST (10:30 AM IST) on January 27th. The characteristics of TOMORROW X TOGETHER albums are that the songs in each album are connected to a complete narrative, and albums and albums and series and series are intertwined to create a story. 'THE NAME CHAPTER: Temptation' is also a conceptual storytelling album.

The new series 'THE NAME CHAPTER' tells the story of the boys who experienced the end of their relationship in the previous work and decided to go a long way for their future. The first episode, 'THE NAME CHAPTER: Temptation', expressed youth shaking in the face of the 'temptation' of freedom and play.

The title song 'Sugar Rush Ride' is an alternative pop dance genre song that depicts a boy who falls into the sweet but deadly devil's temptation. In this song, TOMORROW X TOGETHER becomes the 'object' to be tempted and at the same time becomes the 'subject' to seduce someone. 'Sugar Rush Ride' is a song that contains the coolness of the members' fresh attempts along with the album theme. The basic melody line of the song has a dreamy feeling, so it has a sense of distance from popularity, but the song's personality and charm explodes in the chorus that reverses with the guitar sound. In addition, the addictive whistling sound and the members' vocals harmonize well, giving a thrill. The borrowing of the lyrics of 'Come here more / Let's play more', a part of the Chunhyangga pansori (musical way of storytelling), in a different way is unique and strangely attractive.

On January 9, 18 days before their comeback, TOMORROW X TOGETHER surpassed the pre-order volume of the previous work (1.47 million copies) with a figure of 1.56 million copies, and once again broke their own record for the highest number of pre-orders. This is a record that even surpassed the cumulative sales of 1,803,050 copies (based on the circle chart) of the previous mini-album vol.4 ‘minisode 2: Thursday's Child’ in 2022.