SUGA's 7 friendship tattoo artist shares social media update with special message for BTS member

BTS member SUGA recently revealed his friendship tattoo of number 7 shared with his fellow group members. The tattoo reveal was a huge deal among the fans as they had been waiting for months for the singer to show it. On August 10, tattoo artist POLYC shared a clear photograph of the tattoo for the fans to see.

BTS' SUGA's 7 friendship tattoo on POLYC's Instagram

While all the fans were going feral over the 7-number tattoo revealed on the Haegum singer's shoulder on August 6 at the KSPO dome. On the last day of his D-DAY THE FINAL concert, he finally shared a little glimpse of the tattoo and later a clearer view on his live video session after the show. The Tattoo artist POLYC took to Instagram posts to share that he was the one who made it. Previously the same artist had engraved the 7-number tattoo on members RM, Jin, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook. He also covered a few older tattoos for the maknae and made him new meaningful ones.

About SUGA's tattoo

The Daechwita singer met in an accident and injured his shoulder, in November 2020 he underwent surgery. Fans understood why he could not show his tattoos for so long as this accident left him with trauma which he has described in the song Amygdala from the album D-DAY. However, he placed his friendship tattoo on his shoulder and finally revealed it to the BTS fans. The tattoo artist expressed his gratitude towards the Seesaw singer and asked him to take care of the tattoo.

About SUGA's recent activity

The BTS rapper closed his successful solo tour with the encore concert series D-DAY THE FINAL in Seoul on August 6. To make his concert a memorable one for his fans he invited Jungkook, Jimin, and RM as special guests on August 4,5, and 6 respectively. While members Jin and J-Hope who are serving in the military joined them in the audience to support their friend during their break. However, another news that left fans in tears was when BIGHIT MUSIC announced that the D-DAY singer had withdrawn his postponement from the military and that he would enlist for his services soon. The date of the enlistment is yet to be shared by the agency.

