SUGA’s MIND program concert sells out tickets, organizers reveal if BTS member will attend

BTS member SUGA is spreading his good deeds all over the world. The rapper funded the creation of a treatment center in his name, and now that it’s functional, there are new and exciting opportunities that the star is spreading. Recently, a concert called Shining MINDS was announced as a part of the promotion of the Min Yoongi Treatment Center, which will focus on providing a platform for kids on the autistic spectrum. It was also revealed that SUGA Crew, the instrumental members who provided live band during the star’s Agust D, D-Day tour, will be performing at the concert.

SUGA skips the MIND program concert

The director of the Min Yoongi treatment center shared that as soon as the ticketing was opened for the MIND Program’s upcoming concert, it sold out immediately, showing the wildly impactful influence of the Korean star. Excitement is at an all-time high considering the functioning of the show and whether their main sponsor, BTS member SUGA, will be attending the concert to observe it.

A statement was shared by the organizers denying the possibility of his arrival, clarifying that, in order to avoid overcrowding, they have decided to reveal it. “To prevent congestion on the day of the event, on-site ticket purchases will not be available. For order and safety on the day of the concert, we inform you in advance that the center’s sponsor, SUGA, will not be attending the event.”

This has made it clear that SUGA will be cheering for the event from afar while he works on new BTS music. Previously, he accompanied fellow group members to Los Angeles for two months, where they worked with skilled producers and composers for their 2026 album. The post-military comeback will mark the first new BTS music in over 3.5 years and is all set to drop in spring, around the time of March, as previously teased by leader RM.

