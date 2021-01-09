  1. Home
Suho, Joo Kyung, Seojun or Soo Jin: Which True Beauty character are you? Take QUIZ

You've got questions and we've got answers. Take this fun quiz and find out which True Beauty character you are!
Character poster of Lee Suho from True Beauty.Suho, Joo Kyung, Seojun or Soo Jin: Which True Beauty character are you? Take QUIZ
True Beauty is a romantic comedy K-Drama that recently started premiering on tvN for Korean fans and Viu or Rakuten Viki for international fans. Based originally on a webtoon of the same name or alternately, Goddess Advent, this drama will explore the life of a young high school student Im Joo Kyung (played by Moon Ga Young) who suffers from issues of self-worth and confidence stemming from her appearance. However, she learns about makeup on online forums and gives it a try. Make-up works wonders for her self image and she can now confidently start her life anew in a new school with new people. She meets two men, Suho (Cha Eunwoo) and Seojun (Hwang In Yeop) who complicate her feelings but also help her come out of her shell and embrace her true beauty.

Have you ever wondered which True Beauty character you would be? Are you the smart and indifferent Suho, the hot and popular Seojun, the sincere and sweet Joo Kyung or the studious and protective Soo Jin?

Take this fun QUIZ by Pinkvilla to find out which True Beauty character you would be!

Which character did you get? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

