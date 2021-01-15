  1. Home
Suho or Seojun: Which True Beauty character would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ

You've got questions and we've got answers. Take this fun quiz and find out which True Beauty character would have a crush on you!
Suho, Seojun or Joo Kyung: Which True Beauty character would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ
True Beauty is a romantic comedy K-Drama that recently started premiering on tvN for Korean fans and Viu or Rakuten Viki for international fans. Based originally on a webtoon of the same name or alternately, Goddess Advent, this drama will explore the life of a young high school student Im Joo Kyung (played by Moon Ga Young) who suffers from issues of self-worth and confidence stemming from her appearance. However, she learns about makeup on online forums and gives it a try. Make-up works wonders for her self image and she can now confidently start her life anew in a new school with new people. She meets two men, Su Ho (Cha Eunwoo) and Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeob) who complicate her feelings but also help her come out of her shell and embrace her true beauty.

Have you ever wondered which True Beauty character would have a crush on you if you were in Saebom High School? Will it be the cold and indifferent Suho, the hottie with a golden heart, Seojun, the goddess Joo Kyung or the brilliant Soo Jin? Well, you don't have to wonder any more because Pinkvilla has just the quiz for you.

Take this fun QUIZ and find out which True Beauty character would have a crush on you!

Who did you get? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

i got soo jin!!!

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

I got seojun !!yay

Anonymous 1 hour ago

