Suit up! Decoding Song Joong Ki's power dressing game in Vincenzo

Bold colours and powerful prints define Vincenzo's expensive and luxurious fashion, the best of Italy and Korea.

It has been quite some time since we last watched an anti-hero on our TV screens, and who better than Hallyu's reigning superstar, Song Joong Ki. Song Joong Ki marked his return to k-drama land since he last starred in the 2019 drama, Arthdal Chronicles. Vincenzo is the story of Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and mafia consigliere of Korean descent. He meets the hot-headed and impulsive Hong Cha Young, played by Jeon Yeo Bin and together they team up to take down the mighty and corrupt Babel group of Korea. The show has been receiving a tremendous response from fans across the world and is ranked number 2 on the ratings, only second to The Penthouse S2! We decode, the expensive and luxurious style game of Vincenzo!

Since Vincenzo is a legal-crime thriller, the fashion is strictly chic and formal, keeping in mind the show's milieu. The principal characters are lawyers and chaebols, so it is mostly layered clothing, tailored suits and fancy formals with minimal accessories. Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano sports well-fitted, bespoke suits by world-famous designers. Since Vincenzo is Italian of Korean descent, Song Joong Ki's dapper outfits are tailor-made to honour the fashion legacy of both nations!

As Vincenzo, Song Joong Ki is always impeccably dressed. Heck, he even wears expensive mulberry silk pyjamas to bed. He stylizes his outfits with luxury brand watches, a fancy combination of black and gold, with a polished, satin finish. Even his glares are fitting to his small face with accentuated features, that compliments the actor's personal style very well too. Song Joong Ki is well-built and fit with a lean physique and carries off most of his outfits with style and aplomb. Vincenzo premieres on tvN, every Saturday and Sunday at 21:00 KST.

