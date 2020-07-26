A Suitable Boy: Ishaan Khatter says Mira Nair's series is 'compelling' & 'fascinating' ahead of its UK release

In a recent interview, Ishaan Khatter revealed that people who are not privy to the lives of Indians will find Mira Nair's six-part series A Suitable Boy quite 'fascinating'.

Ishaan Khatter is all set for his international digital debut as Mira Nair's series 'A Suitable Boy' releases today in the UK. The series which will first release on BBC in the UK and then hit Netflix India, has a plethora of actors from India making their mark internationally. Starring Tabu, Ishaan, Tanya Maniktala, Ram Kapoor, Rasika Dugal, Randeep Hooda, Vinay Pathak, Vijay Varma, Ranvir Shorey and others, the six-part series has caused some noise on social media.

In a recent interview with PTI, Ishaan reveled that people who are not privy to the lives of Indians will find it fascinating. "The setting and the characters are very compelling. I think people all over the world will find it fascinating, especially people who are not privy to the lives of Indians, to discover the sights and sounds and how it was in that time period for them," said Ishaan.

For the unversed, the series is based on Vikran Seth's novel of the same name and set in 1950s. “It has been one of my favourite novels since the day it was written. I read it repeatedly and felt as if it was my best friend. I felt a sense of great companionship and understanding and a sense of evoking a time in India in which I longed to have lived. I just vowed to direct the adaptation of it,” director Mira Nair revealed.

Apart from prominent names from the Hindi film industry, the series stars around 113 actors in all. Netflix is yet to announce the release date for India.

