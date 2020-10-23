A Suitable Boy on Netflix: Here’s what Twitterati has to say about the Tabu & Ishaan Khatter starrer

Tabu and Ishaan Khatter’s latest period-drama show A Suitable Boy has finally landed on Netflix and Twitterati had things to say. Scroll down for the best reactions to the show.

The BBC’s six-part adaptation of Vikram Seth’s 1993 tome A Suitable Boy starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and Tanya Maniktala, the drama which is directed by Mira Nair has finally released on Netflix today. And before you invest your time into the 6-episode series, let us tell you what you can expect.

For the unversed, the film set in the 1950s tells the story of university student Lata (Maniktala), coming of age in north India in 1951 at the same time as the country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation and is about to go to the polls for its first general election. Torn between duty to her family and the excitement of romance, Lata embarks on a journey of love, desire and heartache as three very different suitors vie for her hand. Her choice plays out against the tumultuous political backdrop of India in the 1950s.

While the film is receiving praise for not having even one white character in the feature, some voiced disappointment over the pace, acting and a lack of connection with its content in the show. However, here are the Twitter reactions worth reading before you dive deep into the six-hour-long series.

Watched the trailer of #ASuitableBoy and the first thing that struck me was.. that's exactly the Lata I had imagined when I read the book.. bang on casting of the protagonist.. take a bow for that @MiraPagliNair.. hope the film is a blast — Nidhi Kafalia (@simply_nidhi) October 22, 2020

#NowWatching #ASuitableBoy and loving it!! After long an interesting , gripping story with so many emotions & being played to the tee by all the characters !! Wow!! — Ramneek @RP (@RamneekPantal) October 23, 2020

I'd love to be a fly on the wall in Vikram Seth's living room, when he's speaking honestly (and in confidence) to people he knows closely, about this travesty of an adaptation. I can't imagine he could possibly be happy with it. #ASuitableBoy — Vinay Aravind (@vinayaravind) October 23, 2020

#ASuitableBoy

Even though the book is written in English, and at many occasions, a character is repeating a dialogue from the book itself, they still look and sound so unnatural, unlike in the book; as if the characters spoke hindi/urdu in the book. You know what I mean? — Flor (@flor_enthus) October 23, 2020

Why is everyone in #ASuitableBoy talking like Apu from Simpsons? — Karnika (@KarnikaKohli) October 23, 2020

