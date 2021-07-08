SuJu’s Kim Heechul and TWICE’s Momo break up!

The celebrity couple has reportedly called it quits.

Super Junior's Kim Heechul and TWICE's Momo seem to have ended their much talked about relationship. On 8 July, an entertainment official reported 'I know that Heechul and Momo broke up. Both of them have busy schedules which made them grow apart. They have decided to go back to being close senior-junior'.

The couple had confirmed their relationship in January 2020 after denying dating rumours that went around during late 2019.

They have now announced their break up after 1 year and 6 months.

Representatives from Label SJ, Heechul's agency and JYP Entertainment, Momo's agency have confirmed the news of their break up after speaking with their respective artists. Label SJ rep also stated that further details regarding the artists’ personal lives cannot be revealed and they would like to respect the artists' privacy.

Both celebrities are known to have very busy schedules. Kim Heechul is the face of the Korean Variety TV show 'Knowing Bros'. The singer often keeps a high profile image and is friends with a lot of other celebrities. Apart from acting as a vocal member in the second generation K-pop group Super Junior, he has done several acting roles. He has also been a host for multiple other TV variety shows (Life Bar, Steel Troops) and Award ceremonies.

Momo, originally Momo Hirai, is a Japanese singer, rapper and dancer under JYP Entertainment. She is the lead dancer of the 9 member group TWICE who made their debut in 2015 after being formed on the television program Sixteen. Momo has continued to gain fame as an idol in the K-pop industry with her charismatic dance moves and charming visuals. Recently, TWICE made a comeback with their 10th Korean EP, Taste of Love.

Kim Heechul and Momo's relationship may have come to an end but we hope they continue to be close friends as before.

