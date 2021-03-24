SuJu's Eunhyuk and Shindong announced as special guests on live sitcom On Air Secret Contract

The main cast of On Air Secret Contract will be joined by Super Junior's Eunhyuk and Shindong, Golden Child's Y, VICTON's Chan and Sejun as well as Kim Min Kyu Read on to find out.

Super Junior members recently made a dazzling comeback with their 10th full album, The Renaissance on March 16. Their comeback was well-loved and appreciated by fans across the world and has been doing very well on streaming. Now we have some more good news for ELF, Super Junior members Eunhyuk and Shindong have been announced as special guests on a live sitcom titled On Air Secret Contract.

According to a report carried out by X Sports News, the main cast will be joined by SuJu's Eunhyuk and Shindong as well as Golden Child's Y, VICTON's Chan and Sejun as well as Kim Min Kyu, in the theatre-type live sitcom, On Air-Secret Contract. For those uninitiated, On Air-Secret Contract, is an interactive performance that unfolds a new story through a different episode each time and where guests communicate directly with the audience. It is said to have broken the frame of the existing musical and reborn as a live sitcom. Fans also get to have an up-close interaction with their favourite stars.

In addition to this, various idols and actors will eventually appear as On Air-Secret Contract's special guests. The main cast includes Super Junior's Ryeowook, Sandara Park, Lee Jin Hyuk, VICTON's Kang Seung Sik and Golden Child Hong Joo Chan.

