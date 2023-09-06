Sulli’s Posthumous Film Persona: Sulli confirms release; to premiere at 2023 Busan International Film Festival

On September 6, Mystic Story, the company behind Sulli's Persona: Sulli, officially announced that the movie is set to premiere in the latter part of this year at the BIFF, and they also revealed the film's main poster.

About Persona: Sulli

The original plan for the series included five short films, but it was ultimately condensed into a single special episode due to the unfortunate passing of Sulli during the filming of episode 2 in October 2019. According to Mystic Story, Persona: Sulli is now divided into two parts: a short feature film titled 4: Clean Island, where Sulli played the leading role, and a feature-length documentary film titled Dear Jinri.

This film holds particular significance for fans, friends, and family of Sulli as it includes her final interview from 2019, which she participated in before her passing in October of that year while filming for the original Persona: Sulli series. Organizers have described it as a captivating exploration, as it provides viewers with a final opportunity to glimpse into the thoughts and emotions of the talented and dearly beloved Sulli.

4: Clean Island and Dear Jinri

4: Clean Island narrates the tale of 4, who aspires to relocate to the Clean Island, renowned as the world's purest place. This story unfolds around a unique pig encountered at an unusual immigration checkpoint, where individuals must confess their sins to gain passage.

On the other hand, Dear Jinri is a full-length documentary that captures the everyday concerns and reflections of the actor and artist Sulli, known by her birth name Choi Jinri, in the form of an interview. Senior Programmer Nam Dong Chul, speaking at the 28th Busan International Film Festival's online press conference on September 5, unveiled the selected films, key events, and special guests. Of particular note, Dear Jinri will have its worldwide debut as part of the Documentary Showcase in the Wide Angle section of the 28th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). This year's BIFF will span ten days, taking place from October 4 to October 13 in the vicinity of the Busan Cinema Center.

Initially, there were reports suggesting the possibility of the film finding a platform on services like Netflix. However, it was ultimately decided that Persona: Sulli would have its first screening at the Busan International Film Festival

In the poster, Sulli is depicted seated in front of the camera, creating heightened anticipation to see her new side as an actress, soon to be revealed in Persona: Sulli. The film is scheduled for release in the latter half of 2023. Sulli first gained prominence as a child actor in the 2005 SBS drama Seodongyo. Her fame soared when she joined SM Entertainment's girl group f(x) in 2009. Following her departure from the group in 2015, she successfully established herself as a solo artist and entertainer. Regrettably, her promising career was tragically cut short due to her untimely passing in October 2019.

Watch the trailer for Persona: Sulli's Dear Jinri here

