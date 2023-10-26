Sulli's posthumous film Persona: Sulli to premiere globally on November 13

Persona: Sulli is the posthumous film documenting the person Sulli was. The production company, Mystic Story shared that the documentary film is all set to witness a global premiere via the OTT platform Netflix. The film will be released on the streaming platform on November 13. Persona: Sulli comprises a short drama film called 4: Clean Island and a comprehensive documentary film called Dear Jinri.

Persona: Sulli set to make global premiere on November 13

Sulli's film Persona: Sulli which captures the real essence of who Sulli was off-screen will release on Netflix on November 13. Mystic Story, the production company behind the series, announced this decision. Prior to this Persona: Sulli also witnessed a theatre and the 28th Busan International Film Festival premiere.

4: Clean Island had a limited release in Seoul at the Laika Cinema in September and Dear Jinri was included in the Wide Angle Section's Documentary Showcase at the film festival. Both of these combined provide a detailed view into the late Sulli's regular life and career as an artist. Previously, the director of the documentary shared that Sulli's personality as an off-screen person was very different from her public persona. As a result, the outside world was unaware of Sulli's true self.

About Persona: Sulli

Persona: Sulli gained a lot of public attention upon its announcement. The cinematic piece is divided into two parts. The first part is called 4: Clean Island and the second part is called Dear Jinri.

4: Clean Island is a short drama film that depicts a story centered around a special pig at a strange immigration checkpoint. It is about '4' who wishes to move to a clean island, considered the purest place on Earth but in order to do so, the sins must be confessed first. The short film stars Choi Jin Ri aka Sulli, Hwang Min Young, and Park Gabi. It was written by Kim Ji Hye and directed by Hwang Soo Ah.

Dear Jinri is a documentary film that focuses on Choi Jin Ri's life. It explores her life as Sulli as an actress and artist and her thoughts during her 20s. Through this documentary, one can gain a unique and close perspective into Sulli's life. It is directed by Jung Yoon Suk whose work has been showcased in various film festivals.

