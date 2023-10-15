Sultan of Delhi: Milan Luthria recalls Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjum Sharma's 'Kachche Dhaage’ moment

Renowned filmmaker Milan Luthria, famous for his work in movies like Taxi No. 9211 with John Abraham and Nana Patekar, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai with Ajay Devgn, and The Dirty Picture with Vidya Balan, has now entered the world of OTT platforms with his recently helmed series Sultan Of Delhi on Disney Plus Hotstar. Recently, Milan Luthria spoke about how trains are a crucial part in most of his films as well as in the series Sultan of Delhi.

Milan Luthria opens up on how train sequences are a crucial part in most of his projects

During a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, When the director of Sultan of Delhi, Milan Luthria was asked about trains scenes being a crucial part of his works including his most recent series in a scene Arjun (Tahir Raj Bhasin) and Bangali (Anjum Sharma) are perched on the top of the train while they had the option to sit in the bogie. The director opened up on how train sequences have been a part of most of his projects. Reflecting upon the same he said, “To me, a train is like a character. It embodies power, speed, danger, and a unique form of masculinity. I've read somewhere that Salim-Javed often included train scenes in their movies. Additionally, audiences often love the connection with trains. The train scene in the movie Kachche Dhaage (1999) was a hit, but it was incredibly challenging to film. We spent 11 days on that train, and it was scorching hot. It was so hot that we couldn't even touch the metal surfaces without getting burnt. By the end of it, we never wanted to sit on a train again!” He added, “After filming, we would sit on the roof of the train. We placed a mattress on top for all of us to sit on. We'd sing songs and play antakshari while the train took us back to Udaipur railway station.”

He further added, “Regarding Anjum and Tahir, I asked them to, ‘hop on.’ They inquired, Where are we sitting? I responded, "On top!" They were confused. I said, "Why not? It's our train. We can do whatever we want!" They were surprised but agreed. We captured a beautiful landscape in the scene. Afterwards, they told me that it felt like ‘This was our Kachche Dhaage moment’!”

About Sultan of Delhi

Sultan of Delhi is Milan's first venture into the OTT space after producing films for traditional cinema for many years. The series features a cast that includes Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi, and Mehreen Pirzada. The series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar since October 13 onwards.

