The Summer I Turned Pretty Twitter Review: Fans say the adapted series measures up to its novel equivalent

On Friday, Prime Video released its much-awaited series The Summer I Turned Pretty. On its launch, fans rushed to Twitter and raised mountains of its praise as the adapted series gave every audience member a nice dose of belly butterflies. Created and executive produced by Jenny Han and Gabrielle Stanton, the series is a delightful romantic coming of age story.

For those unversed, the series' official synopsis reads, "Every summer, Belly and her family head to the Fishers’ beach house in Cousins. Every summer is the same… until Belly turns sixteen. Relationships will be tested, painful truths will be revealed, and Belly will be forever changed. It’s a summer of first love, first heartbreak and growing up — it's the summer she turns pretty." Based on Jenny Han's 2009 novel of the same name. Han also served as the co-creator of the series at Prime. Many critics are pointing out that this series might become the lead actress Lola Tung's big break as she steals the show with her relatable and believable acting prowess alongside other cast members including Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Rachel Blanchard, Jackie Chung and more.

Fans on Twitter were all over the adapted series as they lauded the newly-launched series. A huge chunk mentioned the outstanding choice of background music as an array of Taylor Swift songs were used in the soundtrack of the series. Others praised the series as a great adaptation to the beloved novel by the author of another famous young-adult blockbuster, To All The Boys I Have Loved Before. Scroll down further to swipe through fan reactions to the series.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to The Summer I Turned Pretty below:

