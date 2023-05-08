Summer Strike star Seolhyun honored with Best Actress Award at LA Web Series Festival

Genie TV's original drama 'Summer Strike' is about a voluntarily unemployed Yeoreum (Kim Seolhyun) who declares a life strike and librarian Dae Beom (Im Siwan) whose life is a question mark. Minutes)'s comma finding project. 'Summer Strike', which was loved by viewers as a healing growth story that calls for empathy and support, won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress awards at LA Webfest 2023 held in the United States on May 4-5 (local time). It was nominated in four major categories and raised expectations.

LA Web Fest is the world's largest web series film festival that started in 2009, and 150 dramas were submitted this year. Among them, Kim Seolhyun, who showed off her more mature acting skills in the role of 'Lee Yeoreum', who leaves the city where she endured in order not to be left behind, and finds her true self in the unfamiliar village of Angok, won the Best Actress Award again.

The film festival side commented, "Kim Seolhyun's acting as the female lead in a calm atmosphere is quite natural and attractive." Kim Seolhyun, who was honored with the award, said, “I was really happy while being Yeoreum, but I am even happier and grateful to have received this award. I think I was able to receive this award thanks to the support and love of the actors, staff, and viewers who were with me. I would like to say thank you to everyone with this letter. I will work even hard to be worthy of the award and be back with a new character for my fans and viewers to love!”

Seolhyun is a South Korean singer and actress. She is a former member of the South Korean girl group AOA and she has starred in television dramas Orange Marmalade (2015), My Country: The New Age (2019), Awaken (2020–2021) and film Memoir of a Murderer (2017).

