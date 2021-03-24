You've got questions and we've got answers. Take this fun quiz and find out which Love Alarm character you'd be!

Love Alarm recently completed a successful run of their second season, breaking millions of hearts that were rooting for Sun Oh while bringing the happiest end for fans of Hye Yeong. Each and every character in Love Alarm is created with the utmost care and sincerity while also keeping them relatable and realistic. The narrative might feel too long and dragged at certain points and the drama, in general, might not be to everyone's liking, but for those who love it, they love it more than anything else.

Have you ever wondered which Love Alarm character you would be if you were in this K-Drama? Would you be the affluent yet troubled Sun Oh, the gentle and selfless Hye Yeong, the ever so beautiful and hard-working Jo Jo or the spoiled and egotistical yet vulnerable Gul Mi? If you're as curious as we are, take Pinkvilla's fun QUIZ to find out which character you are in Love Alarm!

Sun Oh, Jo Jo, Hye Yeong or Gul Mi: Which Love Alarm character are you?

Are you happy with who you got? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :Netflix

