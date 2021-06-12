‘Sunflower’ star Ranvir Shorey on Sunil Grover: He started with comedy so his journey was different

Ranvir Shorey mentioned that he got excited about the project when he got to know that the part of Sonu is being played by Sunil Grover. Read further to know what he said.

Ranvir Shorey and Sunil Grover-led web series Sunflower is now streaming on a digital platform. The series has garnered good reviews from the critics and the audience is praising the performances of the actors. Sunflower is a story set around the murder mystery but the situation and certain characters are inspiring a laugh at times. Ranvir Shorey spoke about working with Sunil Grover and how he got to know that Sunil is playing the part of Sonu. He also mentioned how he makes his character differentiate considering he has recently played the role of a cop twice before Sunflower.

Speaking about Sunil Grover, he said, “After I got the narration for 'Sunflower' I asked who is playing Sonu and I was told that Sunil will be doing it. I was readily excited to be part of the story then. It is a murder mystery and working with Sunil was such a delight. He is really a talented actor who is getting all the deserving chance now. He started with comedy so his journey was different. But really, Sunil is a very good actor.” Ranvir has appeared in a uniform recently in ‘Rangbaaz’ and ‘Lootcase’.

Ranvir said that he does not see characters as caricatures based only on their profession hence he is able to keep the performances fresh. “I try and play the character, who happens to be a police officer. When you play characters, each time they are different and that is how I keep it fresh and engaging for the audience," said Ranvir. Sunflower released on a leading OTT platform on June 11.

