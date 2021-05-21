Sunflower teaser: Sunil Grover, Ashish Vidyarthi & Ranvir Shorey are identifying the malice in ideal society

The teaser of the upcoming web series Sunflower starring Sunil Grover, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Ranvir Shorey in lead roles is out now. Created by Vikas Bahl, the series is a murder investigation drama.

The teaser of the eight-episode upcoming web series Sunflower is out now and the uniquely titled series is yet another murder investigation involving regular citizens of the Sunflower residential society. Suni Grover performs a version of the brilliance that he is attached to within a semi-comic role but a guy who could switch at any moment. The plot of the show revolves around a sudden murder that happens in the otherwise blissful Sunflower society. Ranvir Shorey, who plays the cop comes to investigate the murder, and the chapters open for the layered resident of the society.

The uniqueness of the drama lies in its characters that are seemingly working-class people but the tonality of the show suggests that they might be having something to hide behind the ordinary lives. Sunil Grover, who enjoys a cult following of people who swear by his talent has received one of the most central characters of his career. He had been playing supporting parts in films like Patakha and Bharat but in Sunflower, he is one of the protagonists who will drive the story forward. Ranvir Shorey who graced the second season of Sacred Games with his performance is ravishing the newfound zeal of his career as the OTT platforms enhanced in India.

Vikas Bahl, who had last directed the superhit Super 30 with Hrithik Roshan in lead is the creator of Sunflower. He has directed half the show with the other half belonging to Rahul Sengupta. Vikas is also directing the Amitabh Bachchan-led Goodbye also starring Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati in the central characters. Sunflower will start streaming on 11 June.

Also Read| Past Blast: All the instances that led to fallout between top comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×