Sunflower trailer OUT: Sunil Grover and Ranvir Shorey starrer murder mystery will leave you intrigued

The trailer of Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey, and Mukul Chadha’s forthcoming web series Sunflower has been released. Beginning with a murder case, the trailer suggests that there’s something eerie about Sunflower housing society.

After winning hearts with his brilliant stint in TV and films, comedian and actor Sunil Grover is all set to take the digital world by storm. He is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming web show titled Sunflower. Helmed by Vikas Bahl and Rahul Sengupta, the murder mystery also stars Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chadha, and Girish Kulkarni in lead roles. Written by Vikas Bahl, the 8-episode comedy-thriller series will narrate the story of a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called 'Sunflower', with several quirky characters and twists.

The trailer of the same has been released and it looks quite promising. The intriguing trailer begins with a murder case that Ranvir Shorey and Girish Kulkarni are seen inspecting very meticulously. Sunil Grover’s character Sonu is just being his innocent self. Sunil brings his forte of creating humour into the show, as he is trying to crack jokes amidst the ongoing murder investigation. It also suggests that there’s something eerie about the Sunflower housing society. The story follows its residents’ quest towards making Sunflower the best housing society until it gets embroiled in a murder investigation.

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram, Sunil wrote, “Sunflower trailer out now Don't mind us; we are just here to drop the dhamakedaar #Sunflower trailer on your timeline.#TrailerOutNow. Sunflower premieres 11th June on #ZEE5 #TheUnCooperativeSociety.”

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co., Sunflower, which also stars Shonali Nagrani, Saloni Khanna, and Radha Bhatt, will premiere on Zee5 on June 11.

