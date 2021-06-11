Sunflower Twitter Review: 10 tweets you should read before watching Sunil Grover starrer crime thriller comedy

As Vikas Bahl directorial Sunflower has released on the digital platform today, here’s what the netizens have to say about this Sunil Grover starrer.

Sunil Grover has been one of the most talented actors in the television industry and he has proved it time and again. And after winning hearts on the small screen, the actor has been proving his mettle in the OTT world. After his successful stint in Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav, the comedian-actor is now making the headlines for Vikas Bahl directorial Sunflower. The crime thriller comedy has released today on the digital platform and it has opened to rave reviews from the audience.

Interestingly, apart from Sunil Grover, Sunflower also features Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chadda, Girish Kulkarni and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles. The web series has been the talk of the town ever since the makers had released an intriguing trailer. And while Sunflower has released today, the social media has been abuzz with tweets about this Vikas Bahl directorial. The netizens have been all praises for Sunil’s stint in the crime thriller comedy. One of the Twitter users wrote, “Always been a fan of @WhoSunilGrover comedy and his stand ups. Really enjoyed his acting in #Sunflower. He surely deserves an appreciation for this. Apart from him Girish & Ranveer had done an amazing job. A treat to watch. Can't wait for S2”.

Another user tweeted, “By god, on god, swear to god kya kaam kiya hai sir, dil jeet liya. Comedy Nights ki gutthi Tanda ke Gurpal Singh aur ab Sunflower ka sonu. There is something that you is a not do hats of to you and the team of Sunflower.” If you are planning to watch Sunil Grover starrer Sunflower, here are the 10 tweets which you can read about the series.

#Sunflower the new crazy and genius content in India!! Amazing thriller. Nailed by @WhoSunilGrover sir!! #SunflowerOnZEE5 — Anshul Vinodiya (@vinodiya_anshul) June 11, 2021

@WhoSunilGrover sir I watched the whole #sunflower series it is a masterpiece.Legend — Kakashi_Sensei (@Sensei0Sensei) June 11, 2021

Always been a fan of @WhoSunilGrover comedy and his stand ups. Really enjoyed his acting in #Sunflower. He surely deserves an appreciation for this. Apart from him Girish & Ranveer had done an amazing job. A treat to watch. Can't wait for S2#SunflowerOnZEE5 — sudhir verma (@sudhirvermaldn) June 11, 2021

finished this dark comedy, murder & thriller show. brilliant work by sunil grover & girish kulkarni. finally a good content after : the innocent & lupin. if you like sunil's comic timing & his acting then its a must watch #Sunflower #Zee5 https://t.co/HAPXbKnbvC — nikhil (@teawithnikhil) June 11, 2021

Extremely intriguing. Can't get the background score out of my head. Suspense, Thriller and Dark Humor. Brilliant performance by @RanvirShorey @WhoSunilGrover and #GirishKulkarni Ranvir Bhai, when is the season 2 coming? Can't wait#Sunflower #SunflowerOnZEE5 #Zee5 @ZEE5Premium — Lokesh Dilip Jangada - लोकेश दिलीप जांगडा (@lokeshdjangada) June 11, 2021

#Sunflower @WhoSunilGrover #zee5

By god, on god, swear to god kya kaam kiya hai sir, dil jeet liya. Comedy Nights ki gutthi Tanda ke Gurpal Singh aur ab

Sunflower ka sonu.

there is something that you is a not do hats of to you and the team of Sunflower #zee5kannada — Udyan Kaushik (@Imudyan) June 11, 2021

