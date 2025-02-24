Sung Hanbin and Kim Taerae react to ZEROBASEONE's contract extension possibility: 'Our goal is...'

Popular South Korean boyband ZEROBASEONE (ZB1) debuted on July 10, 2023, after being formed through the Mnet reality show, Boys Planet. They signed a contract for 2 years and 6 months, which is set to expire in January next year. However, their agency, WakeOne, has expressed desires to extend their activity period, as reported by K-media Daily Sports on February 24. Following the online buzz created by the news, the boyband members themselves addressed the issue, as reported by allkpop.

The ten members of ZB1– Sung Han Bin, Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin, opened up about the issues at a press conference. It was held on the afternoon of February 24 at the Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. On being asked whether they want to renew their contract, leader Sung Hanbin said, “We are also talking a lot." Professionally tackling the question, he mentioned, "Our goal is to present a better image and album to those who always support and love us."

He avoided delving into a conversation about the agency's reasoning behind the announcement made earlier today, instead steered the discussion towards a non-controversial angle. As per him, the group's concern remains that "everyone (the members and fans) heads in a positive direction". He also requested ZEROSE (ZB1's fandom) to "continue to show a lot of interest (in the group) in the future." Adding on to the leader's statement, main vocalist Kim Taerae added, “I am currently very happy working," which might be a positive indication to the contract extension issue.

He also thanked his teammates for expressing his love for them as well as for his fans. He said, "I want to tell the members that I am always grateful and that I love them. I want to be with ZEROSE forever." ZB1 has impressed with their confidence, vocals, and stage presence since their debut and they have been slightly gaining popularity. Notably, they boast an impressive streak of four consecutive million-selling albums, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their next musical contributions.